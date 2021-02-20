How Tesla made it to the winner’s circle

How Tesla made it to the winner’s circle4 min read . 03:15 PM IST
- The electric car maker is now one of the most valuable companies in the S&P 500. It got there veering from paths traveled by other technology giants
Tesla Inc.’s stock-market tear has made it one of the most valuable U.S. companies. But in some key ways, the electric-car maker is very different from other companies its size.
Tesla’s shares have soared more than 300% in the last year, lifting the company’s market capitalization above $800 billion before retreating. The company’s valuation as of Thursday was larger than the next seven largest auto makers combined, placing the company shoulder-to-shoulder with market giants: Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc.
