How Tesla made it to the winner’s circle

Tesla’s shares have soared more than 300% in the last year, lifting the company’s market capitalization above $800 billion before retreating. The company’s valuation as of Thursday was larger than the next seven largest auto makers combined, placing the company shoulder-to-shoulder with market giants: Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in