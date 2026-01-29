How Tesla’s $2 billion xAI investment may smooth Elon Musk's path to trillion-dollar pay package — explained

Tesla's recent $2 billion investment in chief executive's Elon Musk's artificial-intelligence company xAI, the maker of Grok AI, may help the billionaire entrepreneur meet conditions needed to unlock a part of what could become one of the largest executive pay packages in corporate history.

The investment comes at a time when Musk has secured a compensation package estimated to be worth $1 trillion, tied to Tesla's performance, but as of lately, the company has continued to face operational challenges, including production delays and intensifying competition in the electric vehicle market.

The move also supports Musk's plan to pivot Tesla from an electric vehicle maker to an AI company to stay ahead of competition, which is key to the company's roughly $1.5 trillion valuation.

Additionally, in an effort to reassure investors, the company also said on Wednesday that its production plans for the Cybercab robotaxi are on track this year despite repeated past delays.

What are conditions? The $1 trillion dollar pay package, which comes as a stock grant, does not automatically make Musk a trillionaire. The grant will be distributed in 12 tranches, contingent upon Tesla achieving specific operational milestones, several reports said.

To earn the full package, Musk must help lift Tesla's market value to $8.5 trillion. The first tranche of stock will only be released if Tesla reaches a market capitalisation of $2 trillion. The company's current market cap is somewhere around $1.5 trillion.

However, Tesla's core EV business, which still accounts for most of the company's current revenue, has recently been under strain as Chinese rivals roll out newer models, often at lower prices.

Other milestones include delivering 20 million vehicles, reaching 10 million active Full Self-Driving (FSD) subscriptions, producing one million Optimus humanoid robots and deploying one million robotaxis commercially.

How can xAI investment help Musk achieve his goal? To unlock his massive pay package, Musk needs to revive Tesla's fortunes. Executives say the investment in xAI will create efficiencies for Tesla by reducing the need to build costly in-house AI infrastructure, while Musk has argued it will ultimately help Tesla manage fleets of autonomous vehicles and Optimus robots, Fortune reported.

In effect, xAI is expected to play a critical role in operating both humanoid robots and robotaxis, which is a key requirement for Tesla's plan to scale production and monetise its AI ambitions.

The billionaire has told investors that Tesla will phase out its Model S and X vehicles and convert their production lines to build Optimus humanoid robots using the freed-up factory space to accelerate its shift toward AI and robotics.

Together, these efforts underscore Musk's broader strategy to reposition Tesla from a traditional EV maker into an AI and robotics company, a transformation that may prove to be central to both Tesla's valuation and his own compensation pay package.

Previous delays in fulfilling promises Musk has previously made a number of forecasts about robotaxi rollout, but failed to deliver on those promises. At the latest shareholders' meeting, he said the company expects to have fully autonomous vehicles in a quarter to half of the United States by the ​end of this year.

