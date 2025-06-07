How the cybertruck came to embody Tesla’s problems
Becky Peterson , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 07 Jun 2025, 10:28 AM IST
Summary
The electric pickup was supposed to create a halo effect for the brand, but the truck’s reputation has been tarnished by politics and production snafus.
The bromance between Elon Musk and President Trump is ending at a difficult time for Tesla. The electric-vehicle maker lost roughly $150 billion of market value Thursday—its biggest ever drop—after the Tesla CEO and Trump traded insults.
