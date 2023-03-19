How to attract more investments from Japan3 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 11:31 PM IST
Japan’s market is shrinking, and India is last large market left to drive global growth
In the nineties, pioneers of Indian IT had to sell India before selling their services. Often, the first slide used to be a world map, with US and India marked out with airline routes. The pioneers sold well. Within three decades, we have crossed $300 billion in IT services exports and the trillion-dollar figure is within reach.