How to attract more investments from Japan

Two, there is significant confusion on how to enter India. We heard many questions: Do we acquire or build organically? Given the noise in the M&A market, how do we find the right targets? Can we manufacture in India, or should we import for the domestic market? Which state has the best incentives? Are consumers ready to pay for Japanese quality? Do we hire local leadership or send expatriates? Do we build ourselves or partner with a local player? How can we identify the right partner? These questions indicate that a standard playbook for the Japan-India corridor is yet to emerge.