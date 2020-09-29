How to climb the corporate ladder while working remotely

Just 29% of women say working from home during the coronavirus era has positively affected their career, compared with 57% of men, according to a July poll of 1,051 adults in the U.S. The study, conducted by Qualtrics for Boardlist, a marketplace for female and minority corporate board talent, also found a sizable gender gap in promotions among remote-employed parents. Only 9% of women with children at home had been promoted in this new remote-work era, but 34% of men with children at home reported getting promoted during the same period.