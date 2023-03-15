How to fight (and win) when airlines change your flight
Travelers have rights when airlines rewrite their schedules, including free rebooking or refunds
Anyone who flies regularly dreads that email from airlines: The flight you booked isn’t the one you will be taking.
Dynie Sanderson got one from Air Canada last week. Her October flight from London to Nairobi via Cairo on a partner airline was changed to include a second stop. The five-hour layover in Ethiopia would make her miss the start of a safari.
“The email didn’t say, ‘Do you want to accept this or not?’" says Ms. Sanderson, a Realtor and content creator from Napa, Calif.
Airlines aren’t quick to broadcast this, but that flight they automatically rebooked you on isn’t always the only option—especially for substantial itinerary changes. Travelers generally have three options, depending on the extent of the change. They can move to a different flight without paying extra. They can request a refund, even on a nonrefundable ticket. Or they can stick with the rebooked flight.
You should understand your rights and press the airline as soon as you receive word of a schedule change if the change doesn’t work for you. The tricky part is finding your airline’s policy on schedule changes, which are distinct from last-minute flight cancellations and delays.
Most major airlines publish their flight schedules nearly a year in advance and regularly fine-tune them to match demand, aircraft and labor availability and other factors. Airlines rewrote their schedules constantly in 2020 and 2021 during the pandemic. Changes happen less often now, with the volume decelerating following the Omicron wave in early 2022, Bank of America airline analyst Andrew Didora says. Airlines still revamp their schedules weekly.
Travelers who book flights far in advance still frequently get notified of flight changes. Some are minor—a barrage of emails saying departure has changed by four minutes. Others are untenable.
There is no Transportation Department customer-service dashboard spelling out each airline’s policy on schedule changes as there is for close-in flight cancellations and delays. The agency’s only stated policy on schedule changes is that customers are due a refund in the case of a “significant" change.
What are your rights?
The DOT proposed rules last year that would define a significant schedule change, but for now airlines decide and policies vary widely.
American Airlines is the stingiest, with refunds only granted if a schedule changes by more than four hours. Alaska Airlines allows refunds for schedule changes greater than one hour. Delta Air Lines and Spirit Airlines allow refunds for changes of more than two hours; Frontier Airlines, three hours.
The fine print is included in airlines’ dense contracts of carriage, with links typically buried at the bottom of their websites. Even then it isn’t always clear. Southwest Airlines’ legalese says travelers affected by a “significant" schedule change can rebook on another available flight or request a refund, but it doesn’t define the term by hours. A spokesman told me passengers are eligible regardless of the extent of the flight change.
On some airline websites, including those of United Airlines and JetBlue Airways, you can search “schedule change" and up pops an easy-to-understand policy summary. United gets right to the point: “If your flight’s schedule changes by more than 30 minutes, you can choose a different flight for free, as long as it’s on United or United Express to and from the same place, and within 24 hours of your original flight."
United is less clear on refund eligibility, also citing a “significant" change. A spokeswoman defines that as changes of two hours more to the arrival or departure time or the addition of a stop.
JetBlue offers what I consider the clearest guidelines. The airline lays out your options by the extent of the schedule change, from 60 minutes to 120 minutes-plus, or the addition of a stop en route. If the flight change is under 60 minutes, you’re stuck with JetBlue’s rebooking. Beyond that, free flight changes and refunds are available with varying terms.
No longer nonstop
Amanda Adams, a 36-year-old product manager from Durham, N.C., bought tickets on Frontier in January for a May wedding in Philadelphia. A month later, Frontier changed the return flight on the Sunday after the wedding from a 12:45 p.m. nonstop to a 6 a.m. flight with a long layover in Atlanta.
“We were just like, ‘No, absolutely not,’" she says.
Ms. Adams says she found no better options on Frontier. One-way tickets home cost three times as much on other airlines. She and her husband requested a refund from Frontier and this week booked train tickets to Philadelphia from Richmond, Va.
Ms. Sanderson, the content creator, has lost track of how many schedule-change notices she has received. In the Air Canada case, she tried to cancel the new itinerary the airline emailed her but kept getting alerts about a $300 cancellation fee if she did it online. She got a refund of the miles she used for the flights to Kenya, but only after several hours on the phone. She had to buy pricey one-way tickets on another airline for the safari.
(Frontier and Air Canada didn’t respond to requests for comments on specific passengers unhappy with schedule changes.)
Sometimes only the worst option works. Tammy Collins and her husband booked a 72-hour trip to Las Vegas from Cleveland last fall. They were due to leave in the morning, but a few weeks before the flight, Frontier changed the departure to later in the day, she says. There were no other options on Frontier and other carriers were too pricey so Ms. Collins stuck with the new itinerary.
“We pretty much lost the whole day," she says.
Stay on top of airline schedule changes
Make sure your email address is on your reservation. That’s how airlines and online travel agencies communicate flight changes.
Check your reservation regularly if you book tickets far in advance in case you missed an email. Schedule changes can also affect seat assignments.
Reach out to the airline or travel agency quickly after learning of a schedule change—but only after you research the alternatives to see what will work best. Some airlines will work with you regardless of their official policies on flight changes and refunds.