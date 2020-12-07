How to give shareholders a say in corporate social responsibility

How to give shareholders a say in corporate social responsibility4 min read . 11:31 AM IST
- If companies are going to pursue goals beyond profits, investors should be allowed to weigh in, argue these academics
The idea that companies need to pursue a purpose beyond profit has gained traction in recent years, growing stronger in 2020 with the pandemic and social-justice protests.
But 50 years after University of Chicago economist Milton Friedman argued in a seminal essay that the only responsibility of business is to make money for shareholders, corporate purpose remains a controversial topic. Indeed, many investors, academics and even executives say that trying to overhaul capitalism by requiring firms to be purpose-led could make things worse, not better, for those such efforts are intended to help.
