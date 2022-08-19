How to update iPhone, iPad, Mac as Apple flags vulnerability. Details here

According to a report by CNN, Apple says that the vulnerability affects iPhones launched from the 6S model and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad mini 4 and later, all iPad Pro models and the 7th generation iPod touch.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The technology giant Apple has disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads, Macs, and its other products on Friday. This could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The technology giant Apple has disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads, Macs, and its other products on Friday. This could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices.
According to a report by CNN, Apple says that the vulnerability affects iPhones launched from the 6S model and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad mini 4 and later, all iPad Pro models and the 7th generation iPod touch.
According to a report by CNN, Apple says that the vulnerability affects iPhones launched from the 6S model and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad mini 4 and later, all iPad Pro models and the 7th generation iPod touch.
CNN further reported that Apple said the vulnerabilities give hackers the ability to take control of a device's operating system to "execute arbitrary code" and potentially infiltrate devices through "maliciously crafted web content."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
CNN further reported that Apple said the vulnerabilities give hackers the ability to take control of a device's operating system to "execute arbitrary code" and potentially infiltrate devices through "maliciously crafted web content."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In a move to immediate rescue, cybersecurity experts have urged the Apple users to update their devices to avoid vulnerabilities from attackers who could take control of an affected device.
In a move to immediate rescue, cybersecurity experts have urged the Apple users to update their devices to avoid vulnerabilities from attackers who could take control of an affected device.
STEP 3 Go to Settings, then proceed with General and further tap the Software Update option.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
STEP 3 Go to Settings, then proceed with General and further tap the Software Update option.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
STEP 4 If there are two software update options available, choose the one that you want to install.
STEP 4 If there are two software update options available, choose the one that you want to install.
STEP 5 Tap Install Now. If you see Download and Install instead, tap it to download the update, enter your passcode, then tap Install Now.
STEP 5 Tap Install Now. If you see Download and Install instead, tap it to download the update, enter your passcode, then tap Install Now.
Steps to update Software, upgrade macOS, and its built-in apps, including Safari.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Steps to update Software, upgrade macOS, and its built-in apps, including Safari.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
STEP 1 Before continuing, it's a good idea to back up your Mac.
STEP 1 Before continuing, it's a good idea to back up your Mac.
STEP 2 From the Apple menu in the corner of your screen, choose System Preferences.
STEP 2 From the Apple menu in the corner of your screen, choose System Preferences.
STEP 3 Click Software Update in the System Preferences window.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
STEP 3 Click Software Update in the System Preferences window.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
STEP 4 Software Update now checks for new software.
STEP 4 Software Update now checks for new software.
STEP 5 If Software Update finds new software, click Update Now or Upgrade Now to install. You might be asked to restart or enter an administrator password. If Software Update says that your Mac is up to date, then no new software is currently available for your Mac model.
STEP 5 If Software Update finds new software, click Update Now or Upgrade Now to install. You might be asked to restart or enter an administrator password. If Software Update says that your Mac is up to date, then no new software is currently available for your Mac model.