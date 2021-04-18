OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >How trading his Toyota Corolla for a Ferrari boosted this rock violinist career

FILE PHOTO: The new Toyota Corolla Sedan Hybrid is displayed at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo (REUTERS)Premium
 wsj 2 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2021, 06:47 PM IST A.J. Baime, The Wall Street Journal

  • Roddy Chong, who has toured with Shania Twain and Celine Dion, says his 2006 F430 is better than a business card; ‘It has opened a lot of doors for me’

Roddy Chong, a public speaker and rock violinist, on his 2006 Ferrari F430, as told to A.J. Baime.

When I first moved to Los Angeles from where I come from, Chicago, the big buzz television show was “Entourage." A main character was Ari Gold, the Hollywood agent played by Jeremy Piven, and he has a Ferrari F430 Spider in the show. There’s a smaller character named Nick Rubinstein, and he also has a F430 Spider.

At the time, I was driving a Toyota Corolla and I was frugal to a fault. I thought, as a musician, I was always going to be poor. I toured with Shania Twain and Celine Dion, playing my violin, and years ago I joined a rock band called the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. I am still in that group. At one point, my accountant said to me, “You know, Roddy, it’s OK for you to stop being so frugal."

Strangely, I started to notice that there were things about “Entourage" that began to overlap in my real life. One time, I was speaking at a dinner and I sat next to a guy who played one of the titans of Hollywood in the show. Another time, I was backstage at a Bruce Springsteen concert and Jeremy Piven was there. I could not see Jeremy Piven, the actor. I saw Ari Gold, the Hollywood agent. Meanwhile, the Ferrari F430 symbolized for me the Los Angeles performing-arts business, which I was now becoming a part of, not just with music, but acting classes and auditions.

I had a friend who was an exotic car specialist, and he helped me as I started test-driving F430s. My friend helped calm my nerves, because it is a six-figure car, a big investment. Six years ago, I found my car at an L.A. dealership. I loved the black-on-black look. So I traded in my Toyota for a Ferrari.

The F430 is known as a real driver’s car. Newer cars have so much computer equipment, and this one is more of a modern classic. The visceral feeling you get when driving it is inexplicable. I love the look of the car from every angle—the big ovals in the nose, and the four taillights in the back.

But I also love this car for another reason: It has helped me socially. I have made so many friends—many Ferrari owners, for example—because of this car. It has also helped my career. I take it to car shows and I make connections with so many people. I call the Ferrari my business car, because it is kind of like a business card. I let people sit in it all the time, and in the process, it has opened a lot of doors for me.

