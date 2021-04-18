How trading his Toyota Corolla for a Ferrari boosted this rock violinist career
- Roddy Chong, who has toured with Shania Twain and Celine Dion, says his 2006 F430 is better than a business card; ‘It has opened a lot of doors for me’
Roddy Chong, a public speaker and rock violinist, on his 2006 Ferrari F430, as told to A.J. Baime.
When I first moved to Los Angeles from where I come from, Chicago, the big buzz television show was “Entourage." A main character was Ari Gold, the Hollywood agent played by Jeremy Piven, and he has a Ferrari F430 Spider in the show. There’s a smaller character named Nick Rubinstein, and he also has a F430 Spider.
