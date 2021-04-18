Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >How trading his Toyota Corolla for a Ferrari boosted this rock violinist career

How trading his Toyota Corolla for a Ferrari boosted this rock violinist career

Premium
FILE PHOTO: The new Toyota Corolla Sedan Hybrid is displayed at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
2 min read . 06:47 PM IST A.J. Baime, The Wall Street Journal

  • Roddy Chong, who has toured with Shania Twain and Celine Dion, says his 2006 F430 is better than a business card; ‘It has opened a lot of doors for me’

Roddy Chong, a public speaker and rock violinist, on his 2006 Ferrari F430, as told to A.J. Baime.

When I first moved to Los Angeles from where I come from, Chicago, the big buzz television show was “Entourage." A main character was Ari Gold, the Hollywood agent played by Jeremy Piven, and he has a Ferrari F430 Spider in the show. There’s a smaller character named Nick Rubinstein, and he also has a F430 Spider.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.