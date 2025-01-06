How Uber and Lyft are gearing up for the robotaxi revolution
Preetika Rana , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 06 Jan 2025, 10:09 AM IST
SummaryAfter ending their own driverless plans, the ride-sharing companies are embracing autonomous-vehicle operators and offering new app features.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Uber Technologies and Lyft gave up on big plans to develop their own driverless taxis years ago. Now, they are revamping their businesses to accommodate competitors who may have figured it out.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less