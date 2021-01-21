How Volkswagen’s $50 billion plan to beat Tesla short-circuited

How Volkswagen’s $50 billion plan to beat Tesla short-circuited11 min read . 10:43 AM IST
- Faulty software set back a bid by the world’s largest car maker for electric-vehicle dominance
Five years and nearly $50 billion into the auto industry’s biggest bet on electric vehicles, Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess and his guest, Chancellor Angela Merkel, stood in anticipation as the first ID.3, Germany’s long-awaited answer to Tesla, rolled off the assembly line.
The event at the company’s flagship EV plant just over a year ago marked a “systemic shift from the combustion engine to the electric vehicle," said Thomas Ulbrich, leader of the ID.3 effort.
