How weight-loss drugs trounced a luxury giant, explained
Summary
- Last week, Danish pharma major Novo Nordisk dethroned French luxury giant LVMH to emerge as Europe’s most valued company. The secret? Humanity’s insatiable appetite for two weight-loss drugs, Ozempic and Wegovy. Mint explains the obesity crisis the world is facing.
What’s common between Denmark’s GDP growth and humanity’s expanding waistlines? The answer is, a pharma company. Last week, Danish firm Novo Nordisk dethroned French luxury giant LVMH to emerge as Europe’s most valued company. The reason was the runaway success of its weight-loss jabs Ozempic and Wegovy, whose scorching sales have given Denmark’s stagnant economy some much-needed boost. High demand is causing shortages, even as Novo Nordisk’s operating profit soared 30% year-on-year in the first half of 2023.