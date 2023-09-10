How weight-loss drugs trounced a luxury giant, explained

What’s common between Denmark’s GDP growth and humanity’s expanding waistlines? The answer is, a pharma company. Last week, Danish firm Novo Nordisk dethroned French luxury giant LVMH to emerge as Europe’s most valued company. The reason was the runaway success of its weight-loss jabs Ozempic and Wegovy, whose scorching sales have given Denmark’s stagnant economy some much-needed boost. High demand is causing shortages, even as Novo Nordisk’s operating profit soared 30% year-on-year in the first half of 2023.

Both injectables contain the same active ingredient, semaglutide, that tricks the brain into thinking the stomach is full, driving down calorie intake, thereby leading to weight reduction. The drugs have reportedly helped reduce around 12% of body mass on average. Ozempic was first approved by the US regulator in 2017 for people with type-2 diabetes. Novo Nordisk rebranded semaglutide with a higher dose as Wegovy for exclusively treating weight loss, with the US approval coming in 2021. Last week’s jump in the shares came after the UK’s National Health Service announced a “controlled and limited launch" of Wegovy for some patients for weight control.

But experts also point out side-effects, including the chance of regaining weight fast once one gets off the drug, which is why approvals have come only for those who really need it. Novo Nordisk has been sued in the US for failing to adequately warn about unpleasant gastrointestinal side-effects and there are complaints of people looking older. Indian physicians are also treading cautiously. (The injectable version hasn’t yet hit the Indian market.)

Fatty trouble

The insatiable appetite for weight-loss drugs stems from the fact that obesity is a big, and growing, health problem. According to the World Health Organization, over one billion people worldwide are obese, meaning they have a body mass index (BMI) above 30. A BMI of 25-30 is considered “overweight". People with high BMI are at a risk of several non-communicable diseases from diabetes to heart disease and stroke. “Carrying excess weight can lead to musculoskeletal disorders including osteoarthritis," says the WHO.

Reasons for the obesity crisis range from high intake of sugar and fat-dense foods to sedentary lifestyle and lack of supportive policies at workplaces to improve physical activity. That explains the popularity of the jabs even as the company steps up manufacturing to cope with shortages. Competitors, too, have been forced to up their game to make the most of an eager market, Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro being one of them.

In India the situation is no less worrying. An estimated 254 million Indians (28.6%) have generalized obesity (BMI of 25 or higher), showed a recent large-scale study by the Indian Council of Medical Research. The prevalence is close to 40% in urban areas. As Indians tend to gain fat around the abdomen primarily, 39.5% of the population, or 351 million people, had abdominal obesity.

India context

Semaglutide, in the oral tablet form, with a lower dose, has been available in India since 2020, under the brand name of Rybelsus, approved for the purpose of treating type-2 diabetes, and not weight loss. The drug costs up to nearly ₹4,000 for a strip, as per prices available at prominent online pharmacies. Even as the jab version is yet to receive approval in India, doctors Mint spoke to said they are receiving increased enquiries about these new weight-loss agents from their well-to-do patients with contacts abroad. Yet, India seems to be treading with caution as of now since past experiences from weight-loss drugs have been mixed. “The experience with some of the other recent weight-loss drugs has been negative. Many of them like Sibutramine, Lorcaserin and Rimonabant had to be banned after a few years of their launch due to serious side-effects," said R.M. Anjana, managing director at Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre.