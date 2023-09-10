How weight-loss drugs trounced a luxury giant, explained

India context

Semaglutide, in the oral tablet form, with a lower dose, has been available in India since 2020, under the brand name of Rybelsus, approved for the purpose of treating type-2 diabetes, and not weight loss. The drug costs up to nearly ₹4,000 for a strip, as per prices available at prominent online pharmacies. Even as the jab version is yet to receive approval in India, doctors Mint spoke to said they are receiving increased enquiries about these new weight-loss agents from their well-to-do patients with contacts abroad. Yet, India seems to be treading with caution as of now since past experiences from weight-loss drugs have been mixed. “The experience with some of the other recent weight-loss drugs has been negative. Many of them like Sibutramine, Lorcaserin and Rimonabant had to be banned after a few years of their launch due to serious side-effects," said R.M. Anjana, managing director at Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre.