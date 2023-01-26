How WeWork built its India success story10 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 11:21 PM IST
- With the flex-working industry taking off yet again, the company has reported encouraging growth
- WeWork India has turned around. By March this year, it expects to operate 6.5 million sq ft, or about 75,000 desks. By March 2024, it expects to add another 20,000 desks
Bengaluru: You could say the pre-pandemic years were a time of excess for flex-working companies. Many had free beer on tap; a few came up with sleeping pods. Well, anything to keep the millennial employee— the heart of the business—happy.
