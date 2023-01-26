How WeWork built its India success story

WeWork India, in which parent WeWork Inc owns about 27%, is certainly riding high. The India business started in 2017 when the New York-headquartered company entered into a joint venture with Indian developer Embassy Group. In five years, the office space provider has grown to operate over six million sq ft, across six cities—Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Gurugram and Noida. While many flex-working companies went after just startups, enterprise customers constitute 70% of WeWork India’s clients. This mix is important for both revenues and profitability. Remember, startups are in the middle of a funding winter and are retrenching. Larger corporates in the mix cushion such a hit. In 2022, the company hinted it is progressing towards profitability. While its revenues grew to ₹1,300 crore from ₹760 crore in 2021, WeWork India stated that it turned in an Ebitda of ₹175 crore in 2022, from a loss of ₹120 crore the previous year. Ebitda is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.