How YouTube quietly dethrones Hollywood, becomes America’s top TV network

Earlier this year, YouTube became the most-watched video provider on televisions in the US, and Nielsen data shows its lead has only grown since then.

YouTube’s revenue last year was $54.2 billion, making it the second-largest player in the entertainment business, behind only Disney.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, more people now watch YouTube on their TVs than on their phones and other devices. In response, YouTube creators have started making longer, higher-quality videos that appeal to families and groups of friends watching together in their living rooms.

Meanwhile, Google is rapidly improving its YouTube TV app by adding features designed to keep people watching for longer durations.

But the tech giant isn’t just looking to retain its lead in the TV segment—it also wants to shape the future of entertainment.

YouTube’s product manager for connected TV, Christian Oestlian, told WSJ, “Our goal is for the YouTube app to be people’s way into as much of the universe of video content that exists on the internet as can be.”

Oestlian noted that one of the ways YouTube plans to keep viewers engaged on TVs is through personalised feeds, such as highlights from players on a user’s fantasy football team.

How YouTube dethroned Hollywood to become America’s top TV network Since its inception nearly 20 years ago, YouTube has stood as an alternative to television, offering cheap, low-quality how-to videos and skateboard tricks that Hollywood once dismissed as distractions from “real” entertainment.

YouTube, which first launched on PCs, made its way to televisions in 2010, though its early TV interface was clunky. However, as a new generation that grew up watching videos on phones and tablets took to TVs, demand for YouTube content on the big screen surged. Crucially, the streaming giant remained free while services like Netflix and Disney+ have raised prices in recent years.

Since 2018, YouTube has worked hard on improving its TV app, adding features that mirror the phone experience, including algorithm-driven recommendations, the ability to subscribe to channels, and the option to comment on videos.

