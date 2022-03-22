How Zomato plans to deliver ‘freshly-cooked’ food in 10 minutes. CEO explains

How Zomato plans to deliver ‘freshly-cooked’ food in 10 minutes. CEO explains2 min read . 10:58 AM IST
Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal said the company is not putting any pressure on its delivery partners to deliver food faster.
Online food delivery platform Zomato on Monday announced that the company will soon start instant 10-minute food delivery. In a statement shared on Twitter, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal said the company is not putting any pressure on its delivery partners to deliver food faster.
Goyal explains the reasoning behind 10-minute food delivery
“Customers are increasingly demanding quicker answers to their needs. They don’t want to plan, and they don’t want to wait. In fact, sorting restaurants by fastest delivery time is one of the most used features on the Zomato app," he said.
“...I started feeling that the 30-minute average delivery time by Zomato is too slow, and will soon have to become obsolete. If we don’t make it obsolete, someone else will."
How Zomato plans to make this happen
Zomato says it will achieve a 10-minute delivery target by relying on a dense finishing stations' network, which is located in close proximity to high-demand customer neighborhoods.
Sharing how the 10-minute deliveries will be achieved, he said, "Each of our finishing stations will house bestseller items (~20-30 dishes) from various restaurants based on demand predictability and hyperlocal preferences. Luckily, the experience of having delivered 1.35 billion orders across India over the years makes our job a little easier. "
Clarifying that Zomato doesn't put any pressure on delivery partners to deliver food faster to fulfil our quick delivery promise, he said,"Nor do we penalise delivery partners for late deliveries."
"The delivery partners are not informed of the promised time of delivery. Time optimisation does not happen on the road, and does not put any lives at risk."
Sophisticated dish-level demand prediction algorithms, and future-ready in-station robotics are employed to ensure that food is sterile, fresh and hot at the time it is picked by the delivery partner, he added.
Goyal further said,"We are going to pilot Zomato Instant with four stations in Gurugram from next month onwards."
