HP announces local manufacturing of PC products in line with Make in India

CHENNAI : Technology major HP on Wednesday announced the commencement of manufacturing laptops, desktops and monitors at its facility in Chennai.

Move intends to expand the company's Make in India product portfolio.

The statement mentioned that some of the products qualify under public procurement order of the Government and would be available on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal to meet the demands of the government departments and other customers.

"HP today announced local manufacturing of multiple PC products including laptops in India. Powering the Make in India initiative of the Centre, HP has started manufacturing multiple models of laptops, desktop towers and mini desktops at the Flex facility in Sriperumbudur near Chennai", the company said in a statement here.

HP India Market managing director Ketan Patel said, HP has partnered closely with India since it began its operations in the country.

"As India made significant progress and emphasis on digital transformation, we have worked with the Government of India and state governments in their mission to empower lives of millions of citizens and enhance the communities' quality of life."

"Today’s announcement marks a significant step for HP India towards local manufacturing in line with the ‘Make in India’ program. We hope to play a meaningful role in fulfilling the dream of Atmanirbar Bharat, by expanding the scale and reach of our manufacturing operations," he said.

HP said it was the for the first time the company was manufacturing such a wide range of laptops in India, with products such as HP EliteBooks, HP ProBooks and HP G8 series notebooks.

HP also expanded locally manufactured commercial desktops by adding various models of desktop mini towers, mini desktops, small form factor desktops and all-in-one personal computers.

The company said by partnering with Flex to manufacture commercial desktops, it has significantly expanded operations to reaffirm its commitment to Make in India initiative.

"The proximity of the Flex facility to the Chennai port improves operational efficiency and ease of sourcing of raw materials for manufacturing laptops and other PC products," the statement added.

