HP appoints Ipsita Dasgupta as India region MD

New Delhi: Personal computers maker HP has appointed former Apple executive Ipsita Dasgupta as managing director and senior vice president for India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lankan markets, effective 30 October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She will report to David McQuarrie, HP chief commercial officer. Gurpreet Singh Brar, who was officiating as interim India MD since November last year, will move to a new role of the vice-president, innovation and growth for HP’s India market, the company said in a statement.

Dasgupta was senior director of marketing for Apple Services based at Apple headquarters leading global synergy marketing, external partnership marketing, consumer insights, and market and competitive intelligence for Apple’s subscription services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

McQuarrie said, “India is a key growth area for HP. With expertise across various industries, we have great confidence in her ability to hit the ground running and lead our business through the next phase of growth."

“I am thrilled and honored to assume the role of Managing Director of the HP India Market and look forward to partnering with our incredibly talented teams to realize our potential in this market", said Dasgupta.

Dasgupta is a seasoned leader who brings a wealth of strategic business expertise to her new role at HP, with 24 years of international operating experience across various industries. Prior to Apple, Ipsita held a variety of executive positions including president of corporate strategy and incubated business at Star India, A Walt Disney Company; and Chief Commercial Officer for the South Asia and Greater China at General Electric Company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

