HP launches refurbished laptop sales in India

NEW DELHI : HP Inc. has introduced a refurbished laptop programme in India, offering used but cost-effective computers for both retail consumers and businesses through HP-certified partners who will provide after-sales support. The programme, which has been launched for the Indian market, will be expanded to other markets in 2024, the company said in a statement Thursday.

Gurpreet Singh Brar, vice president of HP India market, said: “Recognizing the limited PC adoption in rural and smaller towns, we aim to transform this landscape. Our new initiative is a significant step in our ongoing mission to bring affordable technology to everyone. It’s a game changer for those facing financial constraints, opening doors to PC usage."

Students, small enterprises and startups would be the immediate addressable market segments for the plan. HP’s certified partner will source devices from enterprise and retail consumers and refurbish them as per the standards defined by HP. Post refurbishment, the partner will sell and provide comprehensive post-sales support, including a warranty.

Currently, the refurbishment programme is available on a subscription model for periods of 6, 12, or 24 months. However, with the announcement, HP has extended this model to provide refurbished PCs on a transactional basis, thus giving the option to consumers.

The programme will initially cover notebooks, while other products may be added to the mix, the company said.

The refurbishment programme stems from HP’s prior pilot initiatives, such as the redeployment of close to 20,000 devices per year for the workforce internally. The company added that every HP-certified refurbished device undergoes a rigorous refurbishment process ranging from memory enhancements to storage expansions tailored to individual preferences and requirements. The devices are tested extensively and inspected to ensure optimal performance and reliability.

HP has set a goal to achieve 75% circularity for products and packaging by 2030, and the refurbished programme stands as a testament to this goal.

