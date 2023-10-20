HP launches refurbished laptop sales in India
NEW DELHI : HP Inc. has introduced a refurbished laptop programme in India, offering used but cost-effective computers for both retail consumers and businesses through HP-certified partners who will provide after-sales support. The programme, which has been launched for the Indian market, will be expanded to other markets in 2024, the company said in a statement Thursday.