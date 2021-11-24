HP sees office reopenings lifting PC demand ahead of promising holiday season

In the most recent quarter, HP ranked second in world-wide PC shipments, close behind Lenovo Group Ltd. and beating out Apple Inc. and Dell Technologies, according to IDC. But its shipments were down almost 6% from the previous year while nearly all of the other top companies’ shipments increased year-over-year. Mr. Lores said the company was able to deliver strong results in part by emphasizing shipments of more-lucrative models.