On Monday in an official statement, the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd., announced the opening of two more Convenience Stores under its brand name ‘HaPpyShop’.

‘HaPpyShop’ is the non-fuel retail sector of the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

The announcement was made to open two new convenience stores at Company’s Auto Care Centre, Bandra West in Mumbai and Millennium Retail Outlet in Visakhapatnam.

The first retail store under brand name HaPpyShop was opened at Nepean Sea Road in Mumbai in September, 2021.

The Online Store at Madurai was also inaugurated marking the entry of HaPpyShop in purely online format also.

HPCL has decided to set up its own chain of multi-channel Retail Stores under the brand name HaPpyShop for making available the products of daily need to its customers.

The HaPpyShop along with the experience of physical store, they have the option of online shopping with door delivery model.

Customers will be able to browse and shop the merchandise on HPCL’s ‘HP Pay App’ (available on App Store and Play Store), and have goods delivered to their homes.

“At HPCL, we are focused on giving a differentiated experience to the customers. HaPpyShops will provide a range of quality products to the customers at a great value." MD HPCL Shri Surana said.

HPCL has also started marketing branded packaged drinking water under the name ‘Paani@Club HP’ at its retail outlets across the Country adding another offering in the customer convenience. The offering has been well accepted by the customers and is creating its own space.

