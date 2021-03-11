State-run Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd ( HPCL ) has launched a first of its kind, EV (electric vehicle) Charger, in collaboration with Magenta EV Systems under its start-up development program.

The EV charger branded as “ChargeGrid Flare", is a charger incorporated within energy-efficient streetlamp columns, that shall encourage EV adoption for flexible and low-cost charging solutions.

"These chargers are State-of-the Art & can cater to all range of new Generation E-Vehicles of all reputed brands," HPCL said.

With this launch, HPCL's tally of EV Charging facility goes up to 50.

HPCL plans to install “ChargeGrid Flare" range of chargers at its selected retail outlets pan India.

In the space of Fixed EV Charging facilities, HPCL is upgrading its infrastructure to address the battery charging needs of the two-three wheelers/ cab aggregators/car owners in the personal mobility segment, aimed at enhancing consumer confidence on e-mobility initiatives and faster adoption of E-vehicles.

Indian Oil Corporation, country's largest oil marketing company is also offering EV charging points at its retail outlets and battery swapping points at the fuel stations that are in line with IOC's aim to make itself future-ready.

