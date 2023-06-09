HPCL launches pilot study on E27, ethanol blended diesel fuel1 min read 09 Jun 2023, 04:59 PM IST
The move aligns with the roadmap for ethanol blending in India by 2025, which aims to promote the adoption of ethanol blending in gasoline.
New Delhi: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) on Friday launched a pilot study on vehicles using E27 fuel and Ethanol Blended Diesel Fuel, making it the first Oil Marketing Company in India to undertake such a comprehensive research program, the ministry of petroleum & natural gas said in a statement.
