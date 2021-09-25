Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) is partnering with ICICI Bank, which will allow customers to use their ICICI Bank FASTag to pay for fuel and lubricants at HPCL retail outlets.

ICICI Bank FASTag commercial vehicle users will have a fully digitized and contactless experience and will enjoy the convenience of having ONE tag for fuel, toll & parking payments.

HPCL is the first oil marketing company to enable FASTag for fuel purchases by retail as well as commercial customers at its 19,000 outlets pan-India. With this, cashless transactions are expected to get a further boost.

FASTag carries out electronic tolling and other ancillary projects of NHAI. National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL), and NHAI are working together to make state and national highway toll payments completely digital. FASTag allows people to drive through the FASTag lanes without having to stop to pay the toll taxes as charges are deducted from the prepaid or bank account. Users can simply recharge their FASTag and pass through toll plazas without worrying about change or stopping.

"The collaboration of ICICI Bank and HPCL further strengthens digital payments for FASTag. Such initiatives not only bolster Government of India’s Digital India campaign but also enhance customer experience for easy payments at HPCL retail outlets," HPCL said.

