HPCL partners with ICICI Bank for fuel payments

FASTag carries out electronic tolling and other ancillary projects of NHAI. National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL), and NHAI are working together to make state and national highway toll payments completely digital. FASTag allows people to drive through the FASTag lanes without having to stop to pay the toll taxes as charges are deducted from the prepaid or bank account. Users can simply recharge their FASTag and pass through toll plazas without worrying about change or stopping.

