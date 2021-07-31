Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >HPCL ties up with CESL to set up EV chargers in Delhi, Mumbai, other metros

HPCL ties up with CESL to set up EV chargers in Delhi, Mumbai, other metros

CESL and HPCL will also identify major highways across India where adequate charging infrastructure can be installed
1 min read . 11:44 AM IST Livemint

CESL and HPCL to jointly undertake setting up of EV charging points in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Pune

Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) has signed an agreement with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) for setting up charging infrastructure in selected retail outlets at several cities across the country.

Spanning 10 years, the agreement entails CESL and HPCL to jointly undertake setting up of EV charging points in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Pune.

These charging points will have one or more types of chargers with fast, slow or moderate speed capacity. They will be operated through an app of CESL, which will facilitate better control and monitoring of all charging stations.

CESL and HPCL will also identify major highways across India where adequate charging infrastructure can be installed and established.

Mahua Acharya, Managing Director and CEO of CESL, said having a technologically-advanced and well-equipped charging infrastructure with efficient accessibility is an important factor for making the transition to electric vehicles.

"This agreement is a part of our endeavour to help India achieve its e-mobility mission, and to decarbonise transport sector in totality," she said.

Acharya said HPCL's established presence in several cities will be a key in our goal to propel an ecosystem for EVs and enable their widespread adoption.

