HPCL to invest 10000 crore in creating gas value chain

BPCL, which is present in various segments of natural gas sales and supply, has been strengthening its gas business over the past few years. It is a co-promoter of Petronet LNG Ltd, along with Indian Oil Corp. Ltd, Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd and Gail (India) Ltd and also a co-promoter of four city gas distribution (CGD) companies—Indraprastha Gas Ltd in Delhi with Gail; Sabarmati Gas Ltd in Gujarat with Gujarat State Petroleum Corp. Ltd; Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd and Central U.P. Gas Ltd with Gail.