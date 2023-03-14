HPCL to manufacture, distribute Chevron’s lubricants in India1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 02:45 PM IST
This collaboration encompasses licensing, production, distribution, and marketing of Chevron’s lubricant products under the Caltex brand, including Chevron’s proprietary Havoline and Delo branded lubricant product
New Delhi: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) has entered into an agreement to manufacture, distribute and market lubricants of global supermajor Chevron in India.
