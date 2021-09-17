MUMBAI: State-owned Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) plans to commission 5,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations over the next three years, the company said on Friday. Currently, it has 84 EV charging stations.

Over the past few months, HPCL has tied up with three entities--Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL), Tata Power and Magenta EV Systems--for setting up charging infrastructure at its retail outlets.

"HPCL is also actively reviewing green power and green hydrogen opportunities," MK Surana, chairman and managing director, HPCL, said at the company's annual general meeting. It has envisaged a capital expenditure of about ₹65,000 crore over next five years for various projects.

In March, HPCL launched first-of-its kind EV (electric vehicle) charger, in collaboration with Magenta EV Systems under its start-up development programme.

The EV charger, branded “ChargeGrid Flare", is incorporated within energy-efficient streetlamp columns which will encourage EV adoption for flexible and low-cost charging solutions.

HPCL plans to install “ChargeGrid Flare" range of chargers at select retail outlets pan India.

It is also upgrading infrastructure to address battery charging needs of two-three wheelers/ cab aggregators/car owners in the personal mobility segment, aimed at enhancing consumer confidence on e-mobility initiatives and faster adoption of electric vehicles.

HPCL's agreement with CESL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), entails setting up of electric charging infrastructure in select retail outlets in cities, including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Pune, over the next 10 years.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.