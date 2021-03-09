MUMBAI: Praj Industries, the Pune-based process and project engineering company, will set up a compressed biogas (CBG) project for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) at Badaun in Uttar Pradesh.

The unit will have the capacity to process 35,000 tonne of rice straw as feedstock to generate 5,250 tonne of compress biogas.

Also Read | Australia’s prime time battle against big tech

Compressed biogas, or CBG, is produced by anaerobic decomposition of agricultural waste, sugarcane press mud, and municipal waste. It can be used as a fuel for automobiles.

"This project will contribute to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), Sustainable Alternative towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) initiative with an objective to promote CBG as an alternative, green transport fuel." the company said, adding that it will also generate significant employment opportunities in surrounding farming and rural community.

Agricultural waste in the form of rice straw procured as feedstock for the CBG project will provide additional income opportunities to farmers, facilitating government's aim of doubling farmers' income.

In addition, the project, expected to be completed in 12 months, will also generate 23,000 tonne of high quality, solid bio-manure and 3,50,000 tonne of liquid bio-manure for ferti-irrigation. This could potentially save up to 15,000 tonne in CO2 emissions per year and will be completed and commissioned within 12 months.

In a press statement, Praj said it will offer its state-of-the art RenGasTM technology, developed using proprietary microbe to produce CBG from rice straw.

Praj has incorporated a unique dual plug flow digestor design, in collaboration with DVO Inc of the US. This patented design technology has several advantages including higher efficiency, lower energy consumption, and near zero maintenance.

RenGasTM technology yields are considerably higher compared with conventional biogas processes, said Praj.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via