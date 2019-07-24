HPE announces $500 mn investment in India; to start manufacturing by end 2019

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) said on Wednesday it plans to invest $500 million in India over the next five years, increrase its workforce by 20% over the next 3-5 years and start manufacturing in India by end of this year.

This investment, the company said in a statement, will enable the company to grow its operations, manufacturing and employee base in the country, increase its R&D and services exports, as well as invest in technology initiatives to drive positive change for local Indian communities.

HPE also plans to increase its workforce in India by 20% over the next three to five years. Specifically, HPE will hire new engineering talent with expertise in areas of critical importance to customers such as artificial intelligence (AI) and networking. The company will also begin construction of a high-tech extension to its Mahadevapura Campus in Bengaluru that will be able to house more than 10,000 employees, as well as state-of-the-art R&D facilities. When complete, the 1.3-million-square-foot campus will support a broad range of functions including R&D, engineering services, finance, and sales.

“Through our strategic investments in India we will continue to enhance our ability to help customers use technology to redefine experiences, improve operations and achieve their business goals," said Som Satsangi, MD, HPE India. “To deliver on that commitment, we are creating a culture for growth and innovation at HPE. Our new campus will help us to retain and attract quality talent to deliver for our customers and for the citizens of India."

HPE also plans to commence manufacturing in India. The company is scheduled to start manufacturing Aruba’s (Aruba is a unit of HPE) portfolio of mobility and internet of things (IoT) solutions in India before the end of 2019. Data and connectivity are catalysts for growth in India, and Aruba’s strong intellectual property and mobile-first philosophy make it ideally poised to facilitate this growth. The manufacturing capability in India will allow Aruba to rapidly innovate networking solutions that will deliver benefits in support of the Digital India agenda and to customers across the country.