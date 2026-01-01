HPE-Juniper Deal Still Under Fire by States After DOJ Approval

(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge set ground rules for a dozen states to pursue a legal challenge to the Justice Department’s approval of Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s $14 billion acquisition of Juniper Networks amid allegations the deal was politically tainted.

The order issued Wednesday sets the stage for a Colorado-led group of state attorneys general to investigate what led federal antitrust enforcers to reach a settlement with the companies that allows the merger to proceed.

US District Judge Casey Pitts in San Jose, California, ruled last month that the states can seek more information about the controversial settlement — which led to the firing of two DOJ officials who objected to the tactics HPE used to close the acquisition. But the two sides differ on the scope of the Tunney Act, a 1974 law requiring court approval of DOJ antitrust settlements.

Advertisement

In Wednesday’s order, Pitts wrote that the the states are entitled to at least some of the pretrial information sharing that occurred after the Justice Department sued HPE in January to block its purchase of Juniper — the first antitrust case brought by the new Trump administration.

“That record is undoubtedly relevant because it will help the states evaluate the risks to competition posed by the proposed merger, the degree to which the proposed judgment addresses those risks and the strength of the United States’s underlying case,” he wrote.

Pitts directed both sides to submit more briefing and said that if he concludes an evidence hearing is necessary to determine whether the settlement passes muster under the Tunney Act, it will be held March 23-27. The states have been far apart from the DOJ and the companies on what that hearing would entail.

Advertisement

The states were asking for a mini-trial of sorts with months of fact-finding that they say is needed to expose an allegedly corrupt process that led to the settlement. The government and companies meanwhile say Pitts should only examine the merits of the settlement and whether it is in the public interest.

Pitts had earlier indicated that much of the process behind the settlement is likely shielded by attorney-client privilege and the government’s ability to make confidential decisions.

The settlement the DOJ reached days before trial allowing the deal to close requires only a minor divestiture of one of HPE’s business, known as Instant On, and a commitment to license certain Juniper technology.

Whatever attention Pitts gives to the government’s internal deliberations, he seemed somewhat skeptical of the merits of the settlement during a November hearing. He questioned why it requires HPE to sell its Instant On networking business, which wasn’t the subject of the original lawsuit.

Advertisement

“I don’t recall reading about Instant On,” Pitts said at the time, noting that he was “very in the weeds” on the case when it settled since he was preparing for trial. “In that respect, it was interesting to see the settlement.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com