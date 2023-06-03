Hrithik Roshan appointed brand ambassador for Zebronics TV2 min read 03 Jun 2023, 01:10 PM IST
Zebronics said this is the sixth year of its collaboration with Roshan and it has been extended to its new range.
New Delhi: Zebronics, an IT peripheral, audio systems and lifestyle accessories company, has signed actor Hrithik Roshan as the face of its range of Smart LED TVs. The company said this is the sixth year of its collaboration with Roshan and it has been extended to its new range.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×