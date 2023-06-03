New Delhi: Zebronics, an IT peripheral, audio systems and lifestyle accessories company, has signed actor Hrithik Roshan as the face of its range of Smart LED TVs. The company said this is the sixth year of its collaboration with Roshan and it has been extended to its new range.

Roshan said: “I personally enjoy and watch all sorts of content when I'm at home. High-quality home entertainment is of utmost importance to me, as every little aspect from the sound quality and definition of visuals matters in enhancing the overall experience of consuming content. I'm happy to strengthen my partnership of 6 years with them, this time we come together for their new range of Smart LED TVs. Over the years, it has established itself as a brand for affordable devices."

According to a report by risk and financial advisory, Kroll, Hrithik Roshan had a value of $71.6 million and was the tenth most valued celebrity in the country in 2022 as part of its Celebrity Brand Valuation Report.

Rajesh Doshi, cofounder, and director of the company said: “Hrithik Roshan has been a marvel in this connects with the audience. We are experiencing a promising growth in our mission to transform every home into a high-quality home theatre with our range.“

According to research website Statista, revenue in the Indian smart home market is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2022-2027) of 8.15%, resulting in a projected market volume of $6.85 billion by 2027.

In this market, the number of active households is expected to amount to 66.12 million users by 2027. Household penetration will be 7.5% in 2022 and is expected to hit 18.4% by 2027. The average revenue per installed smart home currently is expected to amount to $184. A global comparison reveals that most revenue is generated in the US at $31,450 million in 2022.