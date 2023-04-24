Mensa Brands’ Myfitness peanut butter signs Hrithik Roshan as brand ambassador1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 03:50 PM IST
Mensa Brand Technologies that owns a clutch of direct-to-consumer companies intends to use Roshan’s interest in health and fitness to reach potential consumers
MyFitness Sports Pvt.Ltd., a peanut butter company owned by Mensa Brands has appointed actor Hrithik Roshan as its brand ambassador. The company intends to use Roshan’s interest in health and fitness to reach potential consumers. Mensa Brand Technologies Pvt. Ltd owns a clutch of direct-to-consumer companies. Ananth Narayanan, CEO and founder of this company said, “We are excited to welcome Hrithik Roshan as our brand ambassador. Our shared dedication to the health and fitness community makes this collaboration even more meaningful. His reputation as a millennial fitness icon aligns perfectly with our mission of a healthier lifestyle for one and all."