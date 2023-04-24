MyFitness Sports Pvt.Ltd., a peanut butter company owned by Mensa Brands has appointed actor Hrithik Roshan as its brand ambassador. The company intends to use Roshan’s interest in health and fitness to reach potential consumers. Mensa Brand Technologies Pvt. Ltd owns a clutch of direct-to-consumer companies. Ananth Narayanan, CEO and founder of this company said, “We are excited to welcome Hrithik Roshan as our brand ambassador. Our shared dedication to the health and fitness community makes this collaboration even more meaningful. His reputation as a millennial fitness icon aligns perfectly with our mission of a healthier lifestyle for one and all."

The company has launched a digital advertisement for the same.

Hrithik Roshan said, “This association is more of a subscription to the brand values and its products. I admire their passion for creating healthier options when fitness enthusiasts want to indulge. I’m in complete alignment with their vision and look forward to being a part of their growth."According to a report by risk and financial advisory, Kroll, Hrithik Roshan had a value of $71.6 million and was the tenth most valued celebrity in the country in 2022 as part of its Celebrity Brand Valuation Report. Roshan also endorses brands like gaming app, RummyCircle and cola brand Mountain Dew. In absolute terms, celebrity brand valuations accounted for $1.6 billion in 2022 as compared to $1.4 billion in 2021.

The domestic advertising industry is demonstrating an 18.1% growth since 2021 with a market size of ₹85,769 crore, said one report. The sector is expected to grow at a compounded rate of 15.07% to reach ₹1.13 lakh crore by the end of 2024, said ‘Dentsu India Digital Report 2023’. It said that a heavy skew was towards digital mediums with digital advertising having a market share of more than a third of the entire market size at ₹29,784 crore, growing at a much faster rate at 39.5% over 2021. It is predicted to reach ₹51,110 crore, with a compounded growth rate of 31%, by 2024.