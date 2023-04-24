Mensa Brands’ Myfitness peanut butter signs Hrithik Roshan as brand ambassador

Hrithik Roshan said, “This association is more of a subscription to the brand values and its products. I admire their passion for creating healthier options when fitness enthusiasts want to indulge. I’m in complete alignment with their vision and look forward to being a part of their growth."According to a report by risk and financial advisory, Kroll, Hrithik Roshan had a value of $71.6 million and was the tenth most valued celebrity in the country in 2022 as part of its Celebrity Brand Valuation Report. Roshan also endorses brands like gaming app, RummyCircle and cola brand Mountain Dew. In absolute terms, celebrity brand valuations accounted for $1.6 billion in 2022 as compared to $1.4 billion in 2021.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}