Hrithik Roshan’s HRX and Katrina Kaif’s Kay Beauty witness profit, Deepika Padukone’s 82°E faces massive loss: Report

Aiming to venture into entrepreneurship, Bollywood celebrities have long leveraged their star power for years. Recently, the trends have gone up as A-list celebrities launched their own brands in fashion, beauty, fitness, and lifestyle.
Hrithik Roshan’s HRX crossed ₹1,000 crore revenue mark, and Katrina Kaif’s beauty brand, Kay Beauty, emerged as a profitable venture, while Deepika Padukone's brand 82°E faced massive loss, reported Storyboard 18.
Among the most prominent success stories is Hrithik Roshan’s HRX, launched in 2013 as a fitness and lifestyle brand, which has now crossed the ₹1000-crore revenue mark. HRX witnessed a remarkable growth trajectory and has become one of India’s leading celebrity-endorsed brands.
Offering a range of products, ranging from fitness apparel and shoes to accessories, the brand had partnership with Myntra which further boosted its market presence.
Second brand that emerged as a profitable venture is Katrina Kaif’s beauty brand, Kay Beauty. It was launched in collaboration with Nykaa and has garnered a loyal customer base, having over 15 lakh customers in its portfolio. It is expected to grow at a rate of 62 percent, added the report.
The third brand in the list is Alia Bhatt's Ed-a-Mamma, which was acquired by Reliance Retail. Its revenue increased fourfold.
Deepika Padukone’s skincare brand 82°E witnessed a significant loss of ₹25.1 crore at the EBITDA level in the first nine months of FY24. Despite Deepika being a global role model, 82°E has struggled to gain a foothold, as report suggests the brand’s high pricing and limited market penetration as reason.
Other brands facing similar issues include Virat Kohli’s WROGN, which witnessed a revenue decline of 29 percent. Shahid Kapoor’s Skult, Anushka Sharma’s Nush, and Sonam Kapoor’s Rheson are grappling with market presence and return on investment issues.
Analysing the reasons for brands' success and failure, Pulp Strategy's Founder and Chief Strategist, Ambika Sharma, cited that a lack of clear brand identity and overexposure may result in a brand's revenue declining.
Ambika said, as quoted by Storyboard 18, "When a brand doesn’t genuinely represent the celebrity’s interests or seems like it’s just there for quick gains, consumers pick up on that. Overexposure can also be a killer—if a celebrity endorses too many products, it dilutes their credibility and the brand’s impact.”
