HSBC announces $2 billion buyback as higher rates raise profit targets: Report2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 01:29 PM IST
HSBC raised its near-term return on tangible equity goal to at least mid-teens for 2023 and 2024, from a previous target of at least 12% from 2023 onwards.
HSBC Holdings on Tuesday announced a fresh $2 billion share buyback on Tuesday to raise its key profitability target as the increasing central bank interest rates across the world helped it more than double income for the first half of the year, according to Reuters reports.
