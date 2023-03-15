HSBC asks SVB UK staff to assure clients that deposits are safe, loans supported

HSBC asks SVB UK staff to assure clients that deposits are safe, loans supported3 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 04:43 PM IST
- SVB UK's parent based in the US, was shut down by the California Department last week due to a cash crunch following which the UK arm was also impacted.
- Later, HSBC Holdings on March 13th announced that its UK ring-fenced subsidiary, HSBC UK Bank plc, is acquiring Silicon Valley Bank UK Limited (SVB UK) for £1.
After buying Silicon Valley Bank's arm in the United Kingdom for 1 euro, HSBC has asked SVB UK's staff to assure their clients that their deposits are safe and loans are supported, backed by the strength and security of their Group. CEO Ian Stuart said, he is proud that HSBC UK has been able to step in and support SVB UK’s clients and colleagues at this time.
