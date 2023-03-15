HSBC asks SVB UK staff to assure clients that deposits are safe, loans supported

After buying Silicon Valley Bank's arm in the United Kingdom for 1 euro, HSBC has asked SVB UK's staff to assure their clients that their deposits are safe and loans are supported, backed by the strength and security of their Group. CEO Ian Stuart said, he is proud that HSBC UK has been able to step in and support SVB UK’s clients and colleagues at this time.

In his LinkedIn post, HSBC UK CEO Ian Stuart said, "We're really proud that HSBC UK has been able to step in and support SVB UK’s clients and colleagues at this time, and I’m looking forward to meeting more of the team this week."

An email was sent to SVB UK colleagues and Stuart said "we talked about the great potential of this organisation and the UK’s technology and life sciences sector."

Stuart also posted the excerpts of the mail which was co-written by him and HSBC Group CEO Noel Quinn.

In the letter to SVB UK staff, Stuart said, "the first thing to say is a very warm welcome to HSBC. We know these aren't the circumstances you would have chosen in which to join us, but we are genuinely excited to be working with you to support your clients."

SVB UK's parent Silicon Valley Bank based in the US, was shut down by the California Department last week due to a cash crunch following which the UK arm was also impacted.

Following this, HSBC Holdings on March 13th announced that its UK ring-fenced subsidiary, HSBC UK Bank plc, is acquiring Silicon Valley Bank UK Limited (SVB UK) for £1.

Further, to SVB UK staff, Stuart's letter said, "the second thing is, simply, please continue to operate as usual."

His post said, "clearly the events of the last few days have been far from easy, but it is vital that you continue to serve your clients as you have done up to now. We are reaching out to them, but in the meantime please do assure them that their deposits are safe and their loans are supported, backed by the strength and security of HSBC."

HSBC has put up to 2 billion euros of liquidity into SVB UK, and Stuart said, " we're ready to deploy more cash and liquidity, as needed."

During the time of the acquisition, Noel Quinn, HSBC Group CEO, said in a statement on March 13 that, “this acquisition makes excellent strategic sense for our business in the UK. It strengthens our commercial banking franchise and enhances our ability to serve innovative and fast-growing firms, including in the technology and life-science sectors, in the UK and internationally."

By end of March 10, 2023, SVB UK had loans of around £5.5 billion and deposits of around £6.7 billion. For the financial year ending 31 December 2022, SVB UK recorded a profit before tax of £88 million. SVB UK’s tangible equity is expected to be around £1.4 billion.

HSBC will update shareholders on the acquisition in its 1Q 2023 results on 2 May 2023.