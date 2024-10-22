HSBC CEO says new structure will unleash bank’s full potential

Reuters
Published22 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST
HSBC Chief Executive Georges Elhedery said his new leadership structure unveiled on Tuesday would "unleash our full potential and drive success into the future".

Elhedery, who succeeded former CEO Noel Quinn last month, said in a memo to staff a slew of senior management changes including the appointment of Pam Kaur as the bank's first female chief financial officer.

CEO Global Banking and Markets Greg Guyett will assume a newly created role of chair, strategic clients group, while CEO HSBC Bank plc and Europe Colin Bell has decided to step down to pursue other opportunities.

 

First Published:22 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST
