HSBC, Citi speed up digital push to ward off Asian upstarts

Hong Kong’s challengers have been slow out of the gate, largely offering gimmicks to attract customers. The first mover of the new virtual banks, ZA Bank Ltd., attracted interest from about 24,000 people in a program started in January as it offered a 6.8% deposit rate to select clients. WeLab Ltd., backed by Alibaba, is seeking to lure customers before the launch of its bank by offering interest-free loans to pay in advance a HK$10,000 handout promised to each resident as part of the city’s virus relief measures.