Indian PSUs to keep tapping dollar debt despite higher costs, says HSBC's Venkatesh

Indian state-owned companies are likely to keep tapping overseas dollar debt despite its higher cost, as they seek to diversify funding sources, a senior executive at HSBC India said.
As part of a wider push to attract dollars into India and prop up a sagging rupee, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced subsidized windows to tap overseas debt. While the foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposit scheme ended pre-emptively on 31 August, windows for external commercial borrowings (ECB) and overseas foreign currency borrowings remain open till 31 December.