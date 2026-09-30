Indian PSUs to keep tapping dollar debt despite higher costs, says HSBC's Venkatesh

Indian state-owned companies are likely to keep tapping overseas dollar debt despite its higher cost, as they seek to diversify funding sources, a senior executive at HSBC India said.
Indian state-owned companies are likely to keep tapping overseas dollar debt despite its higher cost, as they seek to diversify funding sources, a senior executive at HSBC India said.
As part of a wider push to attract dollars into India and prop up a sagging rupee, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced subsidized windows to tap overseas debt. While the foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposit scheme ended pre-emptively on 31 August, windows for external commercial borrowings (ECB) and overseas foreign currency borrowings remain open till 31 December.
As part of a wider push to attract dollars into India and prop up a sagging rupee, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced subsidized windows to tap overseas debt. While the foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposit scheme ended pre-emptively on 31 August, windows for external commercial borrowings (ECB) and overseas foreign currency borrowings remain open till 31 December.
Till 18 September, these windows led to inflows of $143.6 billion, with 93% of it coming through FCNR deposits, showed RBI data.
“I would say that maybe for PSUs, dollar borrowing and swapping at these currently elevated US treasury levels is slightly more expensive than onshore financing, but I think some of them might still do it to diversify funding sources,” said Vinod Venkatesh, co-head of financing solutions, HSBC India.
Venkatesh, who joined HSBC in 2014, said the five-year US treasury yield is at 5% now, and adding a 100–120 basis point (bps) spread to it takes the dollar cost to 6%. Adding 150 bps in hedging costs, the additional cost of coupon hedging, and potential withholding tax could push the total landed cost above 8%. In the domestic market, they can potentially raise at 7.75%–8% at present.
“I still expect the supply of dollar bonds to continue for the rest of the year, but the pace will be slower than what we saw recently. The incremental supply could potentially come under the concessional swap window of 1.5% and also, on a case-by-case basis, from corporates looking to refinance their upcoming maturities,” said Venkatesh.
Companies like Power Finance Corp. (PFC) and The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) have already tapped this route.
He also said that some lenders had raised short-term funding in the FCNR window but may now roll that borrowing into long-term bonds.
Mint reported on 9 September that domestic banks are seeking longer-term overseas funding to replace short-term borrowings used during a rush to raise FCNR deposits.
Dollar flows
The requirement of dollars for leverage and other fundraising under RBI’s special window, apart from other deals, has propelled the British bank to the top of the India G3 bond league table, up from the third place in the last calendar year. G3 bonds are issued in the three overseas currencies—the US dollar, euro and Japanese yen—although dollar-denominated deals account for most of the Indian issuance.
Non-resident Indians (NRIs) have poured $132.9 billion into Indian banks through foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposits. This is over five times the inflows seen in 2013, when a similar scheme was launched.
“In India, we are number one now and we have done very well in terms of taking shares from the market,” said Venkatesh. “This year, if you look at the overall supply statistics, India in G3 is at about $21.8 billion, while the record number for India is about $22.4 billion; India will cross that very soon.”
This number includes ECBs, OFCBs, and FCNR-related fundraising and refers to bond-market activity. In 2025, this was $5.54 billion, pointing to a multifold increase in the current year.
Venkatesh sees FCNR flows and the resultant liquidity will benefit borrowers, especially companies looking to tap bank loans. As per latest data from Bloomberg, system liquidity stood at a surplus of ₹4.8 trillion as on 28 September, as against a surplus of ₹5 trillion a month ago.
“Banks have to deploy the liquidity. It is helping to bring down rupee pricing for a lot of people. If a corporate is looking to borrow in rupees, and you go to a bank which is sitting on tons of FCNR liquidity and has a credit appetite to lend,” said Venkatesh.
Bankers are divided on the use of the excess liquidity. Earlier in September, State Bank of India chairman CS Setty said he does not expect the liquidity surplus to distort credit growth, while Axis Bank chief executive Amitabh Chaudhry warned that a surge in liquidity in the banking system, driven by record foreign-currency flows, could lead to abnormal lending.
Beyond regular bond issuances, Venkatesh said HSBC is seeing a lot of interest in acquisition financing deals. “The activity in strategic financing, including acquisition finance, has been extremely strong. At HSBC, we are very, very focused on that space,” said Venkatesh.
Instances include HSBC and other banks aiding Torrent Pharma’s ₹20,000 crore financing line for JB Chemicals. Venkatesh said he expects a lot of activity in the acquisition finance space going forward.