New Delhi: HSBC India has launched a new advertising campaign featuring its new brand influencer cricketer, Virat Kohli. The campaign focuses on the theme of ‘opening up a world of opportunity’ for aspirational Indians going global. The association is aimed at leveraging the Kohli’s appeal to help convey the benefits of banking through their firm.

The campaign will be played across print, television, outdoor, OTT platforms and digital media. The company said it reveals a side of Kohli’s personality that has not been seen before.

The TV commercial begins with a shot of a cricket stadium and shows Kohli’s name on a billboard beneath a prestigious list of batsmen before abruptly starting to fade away. At a press conference where Kholi’s presence is shown fading over time -- a trophy cabinet on the wall, newspapers, YouTube channels, and a dressing room wall follow a similar pattern to the honours board. The ad then shows a close-up of his face which is seen on the screen as he puts on his helmet after moments of introspection in his dressing room.

Kohli is seen telling viewers in the final moments of the advertisement to forget about all his accomplishments and his cricketing past and instead to concentrate on the new opportunities and the persona he is about to assume.

He finally walks out of the dressing room, and through open doors into an energetic stadium. The symbolic open doors change into the company’s logo with a tagline “My account starts today" as he moves away from the camera.

Speaking about the advertisement, Kohli said, “I knew that the association would be very organic and natural and not be forced in any way. One can rest on their accomplishments, but the moment at hand is what counts the most. My system of discipline, commitment, and focus, aspects that have played a key role in my career so far, resonates deeply with its legacy in India."

Sandeep Batra, head of wealth and personal banking at the company said, “This campaign serves as a testament to our dedication to growth and our aspiration to become a preferred financial partner."

Jaswinder Sodhi, head of customer proposition, digital and marketing, wealth and personal banking at the company said, “In India, cricket’s ability to transcend boundaries seamlessly integrates with our objective. We are reiterating our dedication to provide new opportunities to our clients.“

