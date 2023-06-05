HSBC India launches new campaign with cricketer Virat Kohli1 min read 05 Jun 2023, 04:13 PM IST
The association is aimed at leveraging the Kohli’s appeal to help convey the benefits of banking through their firm
New Delhi: HSBC India has launched a new advertising campaign featuring its new brand influencer cricketer, Virat Kohli. The campaign focuses on the theme of ‘opening up a world of opportunity’ for aspirational Indians going global. The association is aimed at leveraging the Kohli’s appeal to help convey the benefits of banking through their firm.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×