HSBC India launches solution for cross-border transactions

According to HSBC India, it provides a summary of all cross border transactions to be processed, for goods and services; inwards as well as outwards; detailed real time status throughout the life-cycle of all the cross border transactions; two-way communication with clients to seek clarifications and additional information to take transactions to closure; ability for clients to upload, store and retrieve documents for transactions; customized alerts for actions required or completed to keep clients updated on the status of their transactions at all times and a single platform for direct as well as automated FX execution via different FX engines and utilization of forward contracts.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}