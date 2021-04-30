HSBC India pledges $10 million to support India's covid battle

HSBC India said that an additional Rs1.34 crore was contributed by colleagues from HSBC and its group companies. Globally, the lender has also committed Rs11.2 crore ($1.5 million) to Unic to support their work to deliver covid-19 vaccines to countries on behalf of the COVAX facility, to ensure equitable vaccine roll-out in-country. Led by the World Health Organization (WHO) with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and Gavi, the COVAX initiative tries to ensure equitable access to covid-19 vaccines across the globe.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}