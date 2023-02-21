HSBC India pre-tax profit rises 15% in 2022

MUMBAI : HSBC Holdings Plc on Tuesday said its India operations reported a $1.28 billion profit in 2022, an increase of 15% from the previous year.

India was the fourth-largest contributor to HSBC Holdings Plc’s profit, after Hong Kong at $6.2 billion and Mainland China and the UK at $3.4 billion each.

HSBC said in a statement that it is now the largest foreign bank in India by advances as well as deposits and the sole international group offering the full range of financial services, including banking, asset management, insurance and securities.

“HSBC is among the top three banks at GIFT City International Branch with an over $3.5 billion balance sheet as of December," it said in a statement, adding that the bank is also one of the largest multinational corporation financial services employers in India with around 39,000 people across banking and teams in its global technology and servicing centres.

In a November interview, HSBC India chief executive Hitendra Dave said India is the number one priority for HSBC.

“My entire management team, the global board, can see that India in the next 10 years could be as good as we have ever been. All this is based on data," Dave said. Globally, HSBC’s profit before tax fell by $1.4 billion to $17.5 billion, including an impairment on the planned sale of its retail banking operations in France of $2.4 billion.