HSBC India pre-tax profit rises 15% in 2022
- India was the fourth-largest contributor to HSBC Holdings Plc’s profit, after Hong Kong at $6.2 billion and Mainland China and the UK at $3.4 billion each.
MUMBAI : HSBC Holdings Plc on Tuesday said its India operations reported a $1.28 billion profit in 2022, an increase of 15% from the previous year.
