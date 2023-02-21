Home / Companies / News /  HSBC India pre-tax profit rises 15% in 2022
HSBC India pre-tax profit rises 15% in 2022

1 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2023, 11:12 PM IST Shayan Ghosh
HSBC said in a statement that it is now the largest foreign bank in India by advances as well as deposits and the sole international group offering the full range of financial services, including banking, asset management, insurance and securities.
  • India was the fourth-largest contributor to HSBC Holdings Plc’s profit, after Hong Kong at $6.2 billion and Mainland China and the UK at $3.4 billion each.

MUMBAI : HSBC Holdings Plc on Tuesday said its India operations reported a $1.28 billion profit in 2022, an increase of 15% from the previous year.

“HSBC is among the top three banks at GIFT City International Branch with an over $3.5 billion balance sheet as of December," it said in a statement, adding that the bank is also one of the largest multinational corporation financial services employers in India with around 39,000 people across banking and teams in its global technology and servicing centres.

In a November interview, HSBC India chief executive Hitendra Dave said India is the number one priority for HSBC.

“My entire management team, the global board, can see that India in the next 10 years could be as good as we have ever been. All this is based on data," Dave said. Globally, HSBC’s profit before tax fell by $1.4 billion to $17.5 billion, including an impairment on the planned sale of its retail banking operations in France of $2.4 billion.

Shayan Ghosh

Shayan Ghosh is a national writer at Mint reporting on traditional banks and shadow banks. He has over a decade of experience in financial journalism. Based in Mint’s Mumbai bureau since 2018, he tracks interest rate movements and its impact on companies and the broader economy. His interests also include the distressed debt market, especially as India’s bankruptcy law attempts recoveries of billions worth of toxic assets.
