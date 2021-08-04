Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >HSBC joins rivals in boosting 1st-year banker pay to $100,000

HSBC joins rivals in boosting 1st-year banker pay to $100,000

FILE PHOTO: HSBC logo is seen on a branch bank in the financial district in New York, US
1 min read . 06:44 PM IST Bloomberg

HSBC is upping salaries for first-year analysts in its investment bank to $100,000, up from $85,000 currently. The bank introduced pay rises for existing analysts and associates in May

HSBC Holdings Plc is boosting pay for junior US investment bankers, the latest lender to increase compensation as the industry reckons with burnout among staff amid a punishing deal flow.

The London-headquartered bank is upping salaries for first-year analysts in its investment bank to $100,000, up from $85,000 currently, according to a person familiar with the plans. The bank introduced pay rises for existing analysts and associates in May.

HSBC joins a string of banks boosting pay for junior bankers as the industry experiences one of its busiest years in memory. A scathing internal presentation by junior analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on their workload set Wall Street abuzz earlier this year.

Goldman, Credit Suisse Group AG, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc., Deutsche Bank AG and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are among those increasing wages as the competition for talent heats up.

Banks are also trying to curb the industry’s work-till-you-drop culture, with firms promising to better enforce policies against weekend work.

Financial News reported the increase earlier.

